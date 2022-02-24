Electric Heating Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Heating Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Electric heating is a process in which electrical energy is converted to heat energy. Common applications include space heating, cooking, water heating and industrial processes. An electric heater is an electrical device that converts an electric current into heat.[1] The heating element inside every electric heater is an electrical resistor, and works on the principle of Joule heating: an electric current passing through a resistor will convert that electrical energy into heat energy. Most modern electric heating devices use nichrome wire as the active element; the heating element, depicted on the right, uses nichrome wire supported by ceramic insulators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Heating Solutions in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Heating Solutions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Heating Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Space Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Heating Solutions include Vulcanic, CCI Thermal, Watlow, Elmess, Gaumer, Chromalox, DFI, Exheat and NIBE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Heating Solutions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Space Heating
- Liquid Heating
- Other
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Heating Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Heating Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Heating Solutions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Heating Solutions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vulcanic
- CCI Thermal
- Watlow
- Elmess
- Gaumer
- Chromalox
- DFI
- Exheat
- NIBE
- Indeeco
- Sains
- Zoppas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Heating Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Heating Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Heating Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Heating Solutions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Heating Solutions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Heating Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Heating Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Heating Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Heating Solutions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Heating Solutions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Heating Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Heating Solutions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Heating Solutions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Heating Solutions Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric
