Group Buying Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase. Origins of group buying can be traced to China where it is known as Tun Gu (Chinese: ) or team buying.

In recent times, group buying websites have emerged as a major player in online shopping business. Typically, these websites feature a “deal of the day”, with the deal kicking in when a set number of people agree to buy the product or service. Buyers then print off a voucher to claim their discount at the retailer. Many of the group-buying sites work by negotiating deals with local merchants and promising to deliver a higher foot count in exchange for better prices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Group Buying in Global, including the following market information:

Global Group Buying Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Group Buying market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Group Buying Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Group Buying include Groupon, GoodTwo, Meituan Dianping, Alibaba, LivingSocial, Woot, 1SaleADay, Ruelala and Hautelook, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Group Buying companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Group Buying Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Group Buying Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Group Buying

O2O

Other

Global Group Buying Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Group Buying Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Industry

Online Shopping Industry

Food Service Industry

Global Group Buying Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Group Buying Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Group Buying revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Group Buying revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Groupon

GoodTwo

Meituan Dianping

Alibaba

LivingSocial

Woot

1SaleADay

Ruelala

Hautelook

Zulily

BelleChic

Amazon

JingDong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Group Buying Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Group Buying Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Group Buying Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Group Buying Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Group Buying Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Group Buying Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Group Buying Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Group Buying Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Group Buying Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Group Buying Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group Buying Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Group Buying Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Group Buying Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Group Buying Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Online Group Buying

4.1.3 O2O

