Particle Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particle Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Particle Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Particle Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Particle Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global Particle Board market was valued at 17320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Particleboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Particle Board include Kronospan, DareGlobal Wood, ARAUCO, Kastamonu Entegre, Plummer Forest Products, Evergreen Group, Associate Decor, Integrated Wood Components Inc. and PB China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particle Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Particle Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard

Global Particle Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture and Interior Decoration

Ceiling and Wall Paneling

Partition Walls

Doors

Flooring

Global Particle Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Particle Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Particle Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Particle Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Particle Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

DareGlobal Wood

ARAUCO

Kastamonu Entegre

Plummer Forest Products

Evergreen Group

Associate Decor

Integrated Wood Components Inc.

PB China

Royal Plywood Company

Segezga Group

Panel Plus

Kopine

Tafisa Canada

SWISS KRONO

Dew River

Roseburg

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Particle Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Particle Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Particle Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Particle Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Particle Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Particle Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Particle Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Particle Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Particle Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Particle Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Particle Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particle Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Particle Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Particle Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Board Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Particle Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Raw Particleboard

4.1

