Particle Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Particle Board in global, including the following market information:
- Global Particle Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Particle Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Particle Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Particle Board market was valued at 17320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Particleboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Particle Board include Kronospan, DareGlobal Wood, ARAUCO, Kastamonu Entegre, Plummer Forest Products, Evergreen Group, Associate Decor, Integrated Wood Components Inc. and PB China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particle Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Particle Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Raw Particleboard
- Fire Resistant Particleboard
- Moisture Resistant Particleboard
Global Particle Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Furniture and Interior Decoration
- Ceiling and Wall Paneling
- Partition Walls
- Doors
- Flooring
Global Particle Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Particle Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Particle Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Particle Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Particle Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Particle Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kronospan
- DareGlobal Wood
- ARAUCO
- Kastamonu Entegre
- Plummer Forest Products
- Evergreen Group
- Associate Decor
- Integrated Wood Components Inc.
- PB China
- Royal Plywood Company
- Segezga Group
- Panel Plus
- Kopine
- Tafisa Canada
- SWISS KRONO
- Dew River
- Roseburg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Particle Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Particle Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Particle Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Particle Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Particle Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Particle Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Particle Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Particle Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Particle Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Particle Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Particle Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particle Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Particle Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Particle Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Particle Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Raw Particleboard
4.1
