Furniture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood. Furniture can be made using a variety of woodworking joints which often reflect the local culture.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture in global, including the following market information:
- Global Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Furniture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Furniture market was valued at 10540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Furniture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Furniture include Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, LE-AL Asia, Hmart Limited, Berkshire Hathaway and Laz Boy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wooden Furniture
- Leather & Fabric Furniture
- Metal Furniture
- Plastic Furniture
- Others
Global Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ashley Furniture
- Rooms To Go
- Foliot Furniture
- Mattress Firm
- Williams-Sonoma
- LE-AL Asia
- Hmart Limited
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Laz Boy
- American Signature
- Sleep Number
- Gelaimei Hotel Furniture
- Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd
- Northland Furniture.
- Sleepy’s
- Buhler Furniture
- Mingjia Furniture
- JL Furnishings
- Telos Furniture
