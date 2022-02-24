Furniture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood. Furniture can be made using a variety of woodworking joints which often reflect the local culture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture in global, including the following market information:

Global Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Furniture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Furniture market was valued at 10540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Furniture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Furniture include Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, LE-AL Asia, Hmart Limited, Berkshire Hathaway and Laz Boy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Plastic Furniture

Others

Global Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashley Furniture

Rooms To Go

Foliot Furniture

Mattress Firm

Williams-Sonoma

LE-AL Asia

Hmart Limited

Berkshire Hathaway

Laz Boy

American Signature

Sleep Number

Gelaimei Hotel Furniture

Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd

Northland Furniture.

Sleepy’s

Buhler Furniture

Mingjia Furniture

JL Furnishings

Telos Furniture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Furniture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furniture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Furniture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wooden Furniture

4.1.3 Leather & Fabric Furniture

4.1.4 Metal Furniture

4.1.5 Plastic Fu

