Plumbing Hardware Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plumbing hardware products are used for supplying water throughout the building using hose, pipes and tubes. These hardware products ensure that water is supplied properly and continuously. Since water runs or remains all the time in these products, it is needed that the materials with which these products are highly corrosion resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures. The most common materials are copper, aluminum, steel and PVC.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plumbing Hardware in global, including the following market information:

Global Plumbing Hardware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plumbing Hardware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plumbing Hardware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plumbing Hardware market was valued at 16030 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Towel Rack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plumbing Hardware include Kohler, Moen, Delta Matching Bath Accessories, American Standard, Gerber Pluming Fixtures, Grohe, Hansgrohe, Baldwin and Jado, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plumbing Hardware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plumbing Hardware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Towel Rack

Shower

Soap Holders

Toilet Brushes and Holders

Others

Global Plumbing Hardware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Hotels

Others

Global Plumbing Hardware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plumbing Hardware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plumbing Hardware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plumbing Hardware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plumbing Hardware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kohler

Moen

Delta Matching Bath Accessories

American Standard

Gerber Pluming Fixtures

Grohe

Hansgrohe

Baldwin

Jado

Alsons

Cafe Press

Darice

Fibre Craft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plumbing Hardware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plumbing Hardware Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plumbing Hardware Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plumbing Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plumbing Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plumbing Hardware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plumbing Hardware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plumbing Hardware Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plumbing Hardware Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plumbing Hardware Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Markets, 2021 &

