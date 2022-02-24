Public Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Public Lighting is a raised source of light on the edge of a road or path. When urban electric power distribution became ubiquitous in developed countries in the 20th century, lights for urban streets followed, or sometimes led. Many lamps have light-sensitive photocells that activate automatically when light is or is not needed: dusk, dawn, or the onset of dark weather. This function in older lighting systems could have been performed with the aid of a solar dial. Many street light systems are being connected underground instead of wiring from one utility post to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Public Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Public Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Public Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LED Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Lighting include Philips, Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, SOKOYO, King-sun and Cree, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Public Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LED Lighting

Solar Lighting

Other

Global Public Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Public Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cities

Countrysides

Global Public Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Public Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Public Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Public Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Leadsun

Solar Street Lights USA

SEPCO

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

SOKOYO

King-sun

Cree

LEOTEK

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

LSI Industries Inc

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Eaton Cooper

Osram

Kingsun

Revolution Lighting

Excellence Optoelectronics

FSL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Public Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Public Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Public Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Public Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Lighting Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Public Lighting Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 LED Lighting

