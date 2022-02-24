Retail Furniture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood. Furniture can be made using a variety of woodworking joints which often reflect the local culture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail Furniture in global, including the following market information:

Global Retail Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Retail Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Retail Furniture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retail Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Furniture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retail Furniture include Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, Homestar North America, IKEA, Flexsteel(Home Styles), Simplicity Sofas and Prepac and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Retail Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retail Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retail Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Other

Global Retail Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retail Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others(Online)

Global Retail Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retail Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retail Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retail Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Retail Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Retail Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel(Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Retail Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Retail Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Retail Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Retail Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Retail Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Retail Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Retail Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Retail Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Retail Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Retail Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Retail Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Retail Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Retail Furniture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retail Furniture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Retail Furniture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Retail Furniture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Retail Furniture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

