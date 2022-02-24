2-Butene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Butene is an acyclic alkene with four carbon atoms. It is the simplest alkene exhibiting cis/trans-isomerism (also known as (E/Z)-isomerism); that is, it exists as two geometric isomers cis-2-butene ((Z)-2-butene) and trans-2-butene ((E)-2-butene).

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Butene in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906049/global-butene-2022-2028-582

Global 2-Butene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Butene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-Butene companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Butene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

cis-2-Butene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Butene include Linde Gas, Air Liquide, Praxair and Matheson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Butene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Butene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Butene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

cis-2-Butene

trans-2-Butene

Global 2-Butene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Butene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Synthesis

Laboratories & Analysis

Global 2-Butene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Butene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Butene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Butene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Butene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-Butene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Gas

Air Liquide

Praxair

Matheson

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-butene-2022-2028-582-6906049

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Butene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Butene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Butene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Butene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Butene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Butene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Butene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Butene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Butene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Butene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Butene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Butene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Butene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Butene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Butene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 cis-2-Butene

4.1.3 trans-2-Butene

4.2 By Type – Global 2-Butene Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global 2-

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

1,4-Dihydroxy-2-Butene Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

2022-2027 Global and Regional Butene-1 Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Butene Propylene Copolymer Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Butene Copolymer Linear Low Density Polyethylene (C4-LLDPE) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast