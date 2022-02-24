Automated Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Automated Light is the discipline of creating automated changes in lighting levels to affect mood, emphasize architecture, illuminate art, and influence action. Automated lighting from Vantage can be described like the rising or setting of the sun.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Light in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automated Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automated Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automated Light companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Light include Martin, Color Kinetics(Philips), LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky(Osram), Vari-Lite(Philips), ACME and SGM Lighting, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automated Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LED
- Halogen
- Discharge
Global Automated Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Entertainment
- Concert/Touring
- Others
Global Automated Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automated Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automated Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automated Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automated Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Martin
- Color Kinetics(Philips)
- LumenPulse
- Chauvet
- ROBE
- Clay Paky(Osram)
- Vari-Lite(Philips)
- ACME
- SGM Lighting
- ADJ
- Traxon(Osram)
- PR Light
- GTD Lighting
- High-end Systems
- Acclaim Lighting
- GVA lighting
- Altman Lighting
- Golden Sea
- Visage
- Yajiang Photoelectric
- FINE ART
- Robert juliat
- Elation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Light Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Light Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Light Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Light Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Light Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Light Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Light Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Light Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Light Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Light Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Light Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Light Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automated Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 LED
