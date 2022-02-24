eSports Organization Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of eSports Organization in Global, including the following market information:

Global eSports Organization Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global eSports Organization market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LOL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of eSports Organization include Fnatic, C9, SKT, Samsung, RNG, EDG, Invictus, OG and LGD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the eSports Organization companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global eSports Organization Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global eSports Organization Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LOL

PUBG

StarCraft

Fortnite

CSGO

Other

Global eSports Organization Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global eSports Organization Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional

Amateur

Global eSports Organization Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global eSports Organization Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies eSports Organization revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies eSports Organization revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fnatic

C9

SKT

Samsung

RNG

EDG

Invictus

OG

LGD

G2

TSM

CLG

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

100 Thieves

Clutch Gaming

Optic

GGS

Flyquest

Splyce

Misfits

Schalke 04

Counter Logic Gaming

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 eSports Organization Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global eSports Organization Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global eSports Organization Overall Market Size

2.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global eSports Organization Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top eSports Organization Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global eSports Organization Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global eSports Organization Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 eSports Organization Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies eSports Organization Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSports Organization Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 eSports Organization Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSports Organization Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

