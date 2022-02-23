Heat Treated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heat treated glass involves subjecting the annealed glass to a thermal process to increase its resistance, and to make it safer in case of breakage. The idea behind heat-treating glass is to substantially improve its strength, as well as making it safer in case of breakage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Treated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Treated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Treated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Heat Treated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Treated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Stengthened Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Treated Glass include Glass Dynamics, Vitrum, Viracon, Saand, J.E. Berkowitz and Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Treated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Treated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Stengthened Glass

Fully Tempered Glass

Global Heat Treated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Other

Global Heat Treated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Heat Treated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Treated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Treated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Treated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Heat Treated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glass Dynamics

Vitrum

Viracon

Saand

J.E. Berkowitz

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Treated Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat Treated Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat Treated Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat Treated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat Treated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat Treated Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Treated Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat Treated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat Treated Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat Treated Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat Treated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Treated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Treated Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Treated Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Treated Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Treated Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heat Treated Glass Market Size

