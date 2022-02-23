Silk-Screened Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silk-screen printed glass is a special kind of decorative glass made by printing a layer of ceramic ink on the surface of glass through the screen mesh for tempering or heat-strengthening process after. As a result silk-screen printed glass is durable, scratch-proof, solar shading and with anti-glare effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silk-Screened Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Silk-Screened Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silk-Screened Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Line Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silk-Screened Glass include Guardian Industries Corp, Viracon, Glass Dynamics, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, J.E. Berkowitz, Vitrum and Tristar Glass Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silk-Screened Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Line

Standard Dot

Custom Patterns

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Doors

Ceilings

Floors

Walls

Skylights

Other

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silk-Screened Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silk-Screened Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silk-Screened Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Silk-Screened Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guardian Industries Corp

Viracon

Glass Dynamics

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

J.E. Berkowitz

Vitrum

Tristar Glass Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silk-Screened Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silk-Screened Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silk-Screened Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silk-Screened Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silk-Screened Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silk-Screened Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silk-Screened Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silk-Screened Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silk-Screened Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silk-Screened Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silk-Screened Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silk-Screened Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

