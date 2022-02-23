Silk-Screened Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silk-Screened Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Silk-screen printed glass is a special kind of decorative glass made by printing a layer of ceramic ink on the surface of glass through the screen mesh for tempering or heat-strengthening process after. As a result silk-screen printed glass is durable, scratch-proof, solar shading and with anti-glare effect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silk-Screened Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Silk-Screened Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silk-Screened Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Line Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silk-Screened Glass include Guardian Industries Corp, Viracon, Glass Dynamics, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, J.E. Berkowitz, Vitrum and Tristar Glass Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silk-Screened Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Standard Line
- Standard Dot
- Custom Patterns
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Doors
- Ceilings
- Floors
- Walls
- Skylights
- Other
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silk-Screened Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silk-Screened Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silk-Screened Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Silk-Screened Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Guardian Industries Corp
- Viracon
- Glass Dynamics
- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
- J.E. Berkowitz
- Vitrum
- Tristar Glass Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silk-Screened Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silk-Screened Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silk-Screened Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silk-Screened Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silk-Screened Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silk-Screened Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silk-Screened Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silk-Screened Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silk-Screened Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silk-Screened Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silk-Screened Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silk-Screened Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silk-Screened Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silk-Screened Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/