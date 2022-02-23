Agriculture Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The use of plastic in the agricultural sector has contributed to greater efficiency and crop productivity. The main agricultural films are: geomembrane film, silage film, mulch film and film for covering greenhouses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Agriculture Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Grade Agriculture Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Film include British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group, Plastika Kritis, Rani Plast and Agriplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Grade Agriculture Film

Middle Grade Agriculture Film

Low Grade Agriculture Film

Global Agriculture Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others

Global Agriculture Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agriculture Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Agriculture Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Trioplast

Berry Plastics

Armando Alvarez

Polypak

Barbier Group

Plastika Kritis

Rani Plast

Agriplast

JIANYUANCHUN

Big East New Materials

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agriculture Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agriculture Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agriculture Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agriculture Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agriculture Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agriculture Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agriculture Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agriculture Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agriculture Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agriculture Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agriculture Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agriculture Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

