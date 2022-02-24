ESD-Safe Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ESD-Safe Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global ESD-Safe Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ionic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ESD-Safe Plastics include CoorsTek, Professional Plastics, Tek Pak, Dewitt Plastics, Kiva Container and 3DXTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ESD-Safe Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ionic Type
- Non-ionic Type
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Appliances
- Medical Devices
- Other
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CoorsTek
- Professional Plastics
- Tek Pak
- Dewitt Plastics
- Kiva Container
- 3DXTECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ESD-Safe Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ESD-Safe Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ESD-Safe Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ESD-Safe Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD-Safe Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
