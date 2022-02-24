ESD-Safe Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global ESD-Safe Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ionic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ESD-Safe Plastics include CoorsTek, Professional Plastics, Tek Pak, Dewitt Plastics, Kiva Container and 3DXTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ESD-Safe Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ionic Type

Non-ionic Type

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive

Appliances

Medical Devices

Other

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ESD-Safe Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CoorsTek

Professional Plastics

Tek Pak

Dewitt Plastics

Kiva Container

3DXTECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ESD-Safe Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ESD-Safe Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ESD-Safe Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ESD-Safe Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ESD-Safe Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD-Safe Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD-Safe Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

