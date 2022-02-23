Solar Control Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar Control Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A solar control glass is a glass with a special coating designed to reduce the amount of heat entering a building. It reflects and absorbs heat as well as filtering light for reduced glare. Using a solar control glass can reduce the need for air-conditioning and blinds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Control Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Solar Control Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Solar Control Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Solar Control Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Control Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Control Coatings include IQ Glass, arcon and Glas Trosch Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Control Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Control Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Control Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal
- Alloy
- Metal Compounds
Global Solar Control Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Control Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural Window Glass
- Automobile Side Window Glass/Windshields
Global Solar Control Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solar Control Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Control Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Control Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solar Control Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Solar Control Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IQ Glass
- arcon
- Glas Trosch Holding
