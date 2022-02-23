Power Plant Control System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power Plant Control System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Plant Control System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Segment by Application

Boiler and Auxiliaries Control

Turbine and Auxiliaries Control

Generator Excitation and Electrical Control

Others

By Company

Benchmarking

ABB

Emerson

GE

Hitachi

Honeywell

Omron

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toshiba

Yokogawa

Mitsubishi Electric

Endress+Hauser

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Plant Control System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Plant Control System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.2.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

1.2.4 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.2.5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

1.2.6 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Plant Control System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Boiler and Auxiliaries Control

1.3.3 Turbine and Auxiliaries Control

1.3.4 Generator Excitation and Electrical Control

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Power Plant Control System Production

2.1 Global Power Plant Control System Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Power Plant Control System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Power Plant Control System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Power Plant Control System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Power Plant Control System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Power Plant Control System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

