Global Aviation Kerosene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Aviation Kerosene Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Aviation Kerosene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aviation Kerosene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Jet A
- Jet A-1
- Jet B
Segment by Application
- Civil Aviation
- Military Aviation
By Company
- Air BP
- Chevron
- Exide
- Exxon Mobil
- Gazprom
- Shell
- AltAir Fuels
- Amyris
- Gevo
- Hindustan petroleum
- Honeywell
- LanzaTech
- Neste Oil
- Primus Green Energy
- SkyNRG
- Solazyme
- Solena Fuels
- Equinor
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aviation Kerosene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Jet A
1.2.3 Jet A-1
1.2.4 Jet B
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Civil Aviation
1.3.3 Military Aviation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aviation Kerosene Production
2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aviation Kerosene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/