Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

The global Rubber Waterstop market is valued at US$ 181.2 million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ 208.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Rubber Waterstop volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Waterstop market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Australia etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Rubber Waterstop market is segmented into

Dumbbell Type

Center Bulb Type

Segment by Application

Civil Engineering

Water and Sewage Treatment Plant

Swimming Pools

Water Reservoirs

Others

Global Rubber Waterstop Market: Regional Analysis

The Rubber Waterstop market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Rubber Waterstop market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Rubber Waterstop Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Rubber Waterstop market include:

Sika

Trelleborg

Pozament(Tarmac)

Okabe

GCP Applied Technologies

Corkjoint

A.b.e.® Construction Chemicals

Estop

Fengze Holding

Hengshui Jingtong Rubber

Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber

Yi Hadley Rubber Products

Hengshui Jiantong

Table of content

1 Rubber Waterstop Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rubber Waterstop

1.2 Rubber Waterstop Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rubber Waterstop Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Dumbbell Type

1.2.3 Center Bulb Type

1.3 Rubber Waterstop Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rubber Waterstop Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Civil Engineering

1.3.3 Water and Sewage Treatment Plant

1.3.4 Swimming Pools

1.3.5 Water Reservoirs

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Rubber Waterstop Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Rubber Waterstop Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Rubber Waterstop Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Rubber Waterstop Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Rubber Waterstop Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rubber Waterstop Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rubber Waterstop Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rubber Waterstop Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Rubber Waterstop Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Rubber Waterstop Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rubber Waterstop Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

