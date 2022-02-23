Engineering Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Engineering Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineering Adhesives market was valued at 15500 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reactive acrylic adhesive (SGA or UV adhesive) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineering Adhesives include Henkle, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, 3M, Hexion, DuPont, ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS, ITW and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Engineering Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineering Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reactive acrylic adhesive (SGA or UV adhesive)

Anaerobic Adhesives

Cyanoacrylate adhesive

Epoxy adhesive

Silicone adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesives (solvent-free reactive PU)

Global Engineering Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buliding

Electronic Applicance

New Energy Equipment

Equipment

Medical

Global Engineering Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineering Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineering Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineering Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Engineering Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkle

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Hexion

DuPont

ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS

ITW

Sika

UNISEAL

Huntsman

Anabond

Lamosa

Permabond

EFTEC

Loxeal

RTC Chemical

FCC

Fasto

Wisdom Adhesives

Dymax

ThreeBond

Parson Adhesives

Duratek

Beijing Comens

Huitian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engineering Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Engineering Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engineering Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Engineering Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Engineering Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineering Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineering Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

