February 23, 2022

Global Flooring Underlayment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flooring Underlayment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flooring Underlayment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • CBU
  • Polyethylene
  • Rubber
  • Cork
  • Plywood

 

Segment by Application

  • Tile Flooring
  • Laminate Flooring
  • Hardwood Flooring
  • Carpet Flooring
  • Vinyl Flooring

By Company

  • US Gypsum
  • James Hardie
  • National Gypsum
  • Schluter Systems
  • Custom Building
  • QEP
  • MP Global
  • Swiss Krono
  • AcoustiCORK
  • Manton
  • Pak-Lite
  • Sealed-Air
  • Pregis Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flooring Underlayment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flooring Underlayment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CBU
1.2.3 Polyethylene
1.2.4 Rubber
1.2.5 Cork
1.2.6 Plywood
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flooring Underlayment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tile Flooring
1.3.3 Laminate Flooring
1.3.4 Hardwood Flooring
1.3.5 Carpet Flooring
1.3.6 Vinyl Flooring
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flooring Underlayment Production
2.1 Global Flooring Underlayment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flooring Underlayment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flooring Underlayment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flooring Underlayment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flooring Underlayment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Flooring Underlayment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flooring Underlayment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flooring Underlayment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flooring Underlayment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

