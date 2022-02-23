Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Dosing Pump
- Flanged Pump
- Hopper Pump
- Food Grade
- Others
Segment by Application
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Water & Wastewater Management
- Others
By Company
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
- Sulzer
- Seepex
- General Electric (Baker Hughes)
- Netzsch
- Weatherford
- Borets
- PCM
- CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)
- ITT Bornemann
- THE VERDER
- Csf
- JOHSTADT
- Pumpenfabrik Wangen
- Nova rotors
- VARISCO
- BELLIN
- Sydex
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Progressing Cavity Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dosing Pump
1.2.3 Flanged Pump
1.2.4 Hopper Pump
1.2.5 Food Grade
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Water & Wastewater Management
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Production
2.1 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
