February 23, 2022

Global Children’s Socks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Children’s Socks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Children’s Socks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cotton Socks
  • Wool Socks
  • Synthetics Material Socks
  • Silk Socks
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Boys
  • Girls

By Company

  • Adidas
  • Nike
  • Jefferies Socks
  • Disney
  • Hanes
  • Mengna
  • Langsha
  • Fenli
  • SmartWool
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Falke

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Children’s Socks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Children’s Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cotton Socks
1.2.3 Wool Socks
1.2.4 Synthetics Material Socks
1.2.5 Silk Socks
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Children’s Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Boys
1.3.3 Girls
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Children’s Socks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Children’s Socks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Children’s Socks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Children’s Socks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Children’s Socks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Children’s Socks Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Children’s Socks Sales Market Share

