February 23, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Polypropene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Polypropene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Homopolymer
  • Copolymer

Segment by Application

  • Packaging
  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Medical

By Company

  • LyondellBasell (The Netherlands)
  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)
  • Dupont (US)
  • INEOS (Switzerland)
  • Total S.A. (France)
  • Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
  • China Petrochemical Corporation (China)
  • LG Chem (South Korea)
  • Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan)
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation
  • Braskem
  • Haldia Petrochemicals Limited
  • Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.
  • Trinseo
  • HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited
  • Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited
  • Saco Aei Polymers

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homopolymer
1.2.3 Copolymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropene Production
2.1 Global Polypropene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polypropene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polypropene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polypropene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Polypropene Revenue by Region

