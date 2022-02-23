Global Latex Polymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Latex Polymer Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Latex Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Latex Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Natural Latex Polymer
- Synthetic Latex Polymer
Segment by Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Paper & Paperboard
- Carpets
- Nonwovens
By Company
- Wacker Chemie
- Synthomer
- BASF
- Celanese
- Dow
- Arkema Group
- ARLANXEO
- Asahi Kasei
- OMNOVA Solutions
- Trinseo
- Apcotex
- Bangkok Synthetics
- Goodyear Chemical
- Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products
- Kumho Petrochemical
- LG Chem
- Lion Elastomers
- Lubrizol
- Shanghai Baolijia
- Shanxi Sanwei
- Sibur
- Sumitomo Chemical
- The Synthetic Latex Company
- Versalis
- Zeon
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Latex Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Latex Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Latex Polymer
1.2.3 Synthetic Latex Polymer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Latex Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.4 Paper & Paperboard
1.3.5 Carpets
1.3.6 Nonwovens
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Latex Polymer Production
2.1 Global Latex Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Latex Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Latex Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Latex Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Latex Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Latex Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Latex Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Latex Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Latex Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Latex Polymer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Latex Polymer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Latex Polymer by Region (2023-2028)
