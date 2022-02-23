February 23, 2022

Global Lutein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lutein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lutein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Free Lutein
  • Lutein Esters

 

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Dietary Supplement
  • Food Additives

By Company

  • Kemin
  • BASF
  • Omniactive
  • DDW
  • FMC BioPolymer
  • PIVEG
  • IOSA
  • Allied Biotech Corporation
  • Chr Hansen
  • LycoRed
  • Vitae Naturals
  • Divis Nutraceuticals
  • Katra Phyto
  • Chenguang Biotech Group
  • Fenchem
  • Tian Yin Biotechnology
  • Lvchuan

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lutein Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lutein Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Free Lutein
1.2.3 Lutein Esters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lutein Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Dietary Supplement
1.3.4 Food Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lutein Production
2.1 Global Lutein Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lutein Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lutein Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lutein Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lutein Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lutein Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lutein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lutein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lutein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lutein Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Lutein Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Lutein by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Lutein Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Lutein Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Lutein Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe

