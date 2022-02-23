Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Preliminary Working SAN Resins
- Secondary Processing SAN Resins
Segment by Application
- Electronics
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Others
By Company
- INOES
- TRINSEO
- LG Chem
- SABIC
- Chi Mei Corporation
- Asahi Kasei
- Techno Polymer
- Toyo Engineering Corporation
- Formosa Chemicals & Fiber
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Preliminary Working SAN Resins
1.2.3 Secondary Processing SAN Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Building & Construction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production
2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
