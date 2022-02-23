Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Preliminary Working SAN Resins

Secondary Processing SAN Resins

Segment by Application

Electronics

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Others

By Company

INOES

TRINSEO

LG Chem

SABIC

Chi Mei Corporation

Asahi Kasei

Techno Polymer

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Preliminary Working SAN Resins

1.2.3 Secondary Processing SAN Resins

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production

2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

