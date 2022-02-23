February 23, 2022

Global Dripline Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Dripline market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dripline market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PC Dripline
  • Non-PC Dripline

 

Segment by Application

  • Farms
  • Commercial Greenhouses
  • Residential Gardeners
  • Others

By Company

  • NaanDanJain Irrigation
  • Toro
  • Rain Bird
  • Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd
  • Rivulis Irrigation
  • Netafim

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • India
  • Middle East & Africa

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dripline Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dripline Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PC Dripline
1.2.3 Non-PC Dripline
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dripline Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farms
1.3.3 Commercial Greenhouses
1.3.4 Residential Gardeners
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dripline Production
2.1 Global Dripline Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dripline Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dripline Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dripline Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dripline Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 India
2.8 Middle East & Africa
3 Global Dripline Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dripline Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dripline Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dripline Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Dripline Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Dripline Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Dripline by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Dripline Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Dripline Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

