Global Metal Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Metal Roofing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Steel Roofing
- Aluminum Roofing
- Copper Roofing
- Others
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Non-Residential
By Company
- NCI Building Systems
- Kingspan Group
- BlueScope Steel Limited
- CertainTeed Roofing
- Fletcher Building
- Headwaters Inc
- Nucor Building Systems
- Tata Steel Europe
- The OmniMax International, Inc
- Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
- McElroy Metal
- Safal Group
- Carlisle SynTec Systems
- Isopan S.p.A.
- Firestone Building Products
- Drexel Metals Inc.
- Bilka
- Interlock Roofing
- ATAS International
- Pruszynski Ltd
- Future Roof
- Chief Industries
- Wella
- Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
- Reeds Metals
- Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
- EDCO
- Balex Metal Sp
- Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
- Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Roofing
1.2.3 Aluminum Roofing
1.2.4 Copper Roofing
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Roofing Production
2.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Roofing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Roofing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Roofing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Metal Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Roofing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Roofing Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Roofing by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Metal Roofing Revenue by Region
