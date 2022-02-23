Global Metal Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Metal Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Metal Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Steel Powder
- Aluminum Powder
- Copper Powder
- Nickel Powder
- Other
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Machinery
- Others
By Company
- Hoganas
- GKN Hoeganaes
- Rio Tinto Metal Powders
- Shandong Lvyin New Material
- JFE
- Hangzhou Yitong
- Alcoa
- Shandong Xinfa
- Hunan Jiweixin
- Angang Group Aluminum Powder
- GGP Metalpowder
- Kymera International
- GRICY
- Vale
- Jien Nickel
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Daido
- Ametek
- BASF
- Sandvik AB
- Carpenter Technology
- Kennametal
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Brazil
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Powder
1.2.3 Aluminum Powder
1.2.4 Copper Powder
1.2.5 Nickel Powder
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Powder Production
2.1 Global Metal Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Brazil
3 Global Metal Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Powder Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Powder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Powder by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
3D Printing Metal Powder Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
GCC Chrome Metal Powder Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
2022-2027 Global and Regional Nano Metal Powder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Ferrous Metal Powder Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast