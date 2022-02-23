Global Mattress Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Mattress Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Mattress market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mattress market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Memory Foam Mattress
- Bonnell Mattress/Spring Mattress
- Latex Mattress
- Mixed Mattress
Segment by Application
- Private Households
- Hotels
- Hospitals
- Others
By Company
- Serta Simmons Bedding
- Tempur Sealy International
- Sleep Number
- Hilding Anders
- Corsicana
- Ruf-Betten
- Recticel
- Derucci
- Sleemon
- MLILY
- Therapedic
- Ashley
- Breckle
- King Koil
- Pikolin
- Mengshen
- Lianle
- Airland
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mattress Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Memory Foam Mattress
1.2.3 Bonnell Mattress/Spring Mattress
1.2.4 Latex Mattress
1.2.5 Mixed Mattress
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Private Households
1.3.3 Hotels
1.3.4 Hospitals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mattress Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Mattress Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mattress Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Mattress Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Mattress Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Mattress by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Mattress Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Mattress Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Mattress Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Mattress Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Mattress Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Mattress Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Smart Mattress Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Wool Mattress Pad Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Wool Mattress Topper Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Unbiased Wool Mattress Pad Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027