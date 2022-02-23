Global Special Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Special Epoxy Resin for Wind Turbine Blades market was valued at 1074.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 0% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epoxy resins are organic compounds that contain two or more epoxy groups in their molecules. The special epoxy resin for wind turbine blades is made from the basic epoxy resin, which has excellent strength to weight ratio, high temperature resistance and corrosion resistance, and can meet the requirements of wind turbine blades. The production of wind turbine blades mainly USES composite materials including fiber reinforced materials (such as glass fiber and carbon fiber), plastic polymers (polyester and epoxy ethylene resin), sandwich materials (PVC and PET, etc.) and coatings (polyurethane). Olin, Hexion and Huntsman, the industry`s leading manufacturers, accounted for 23.14%, 18.55% and 7.94% of revenue in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Olin

Hexion

Huntsman

SWANCOR

Dasen Material

Wells Advanced Materials

BASF

Guangdong Broadwin Advanced Materials

Sichuan Dongshu New Materials

Kangda New Materials

Epoxy Base Electronic Material Corporation

Gurit

Changshu Jiafa Chemical

By Types:

Hand Paste Resin

Perfusion Resin

Epoxy Structural Adhesive

By Applications:

<2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

>5.0 MW

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

