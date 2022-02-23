Zinc Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zinc Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Zinc is used to make many useful alloys. Brass, an alloy of Zinc that contains between 55% and 95% Copper, is among the best known alloys. The use of Brass dates back 2500 years and was widely used by the Romans and is commonly used today, particularly in musical instruments and many hardware applications that must resist corrosion. Zinc is alloyed with Lead and Tin to make solder, a metal with a relatively low melting point used to join electrical components, pipes, and other metallic items. Other Zinc Alloys include Nickel Silver, typewriter metal, and German Silver.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Alloy in global, including the following market information:
- Global Zinc Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Zinc Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Zinc Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Alloy include Belmont Metals, Dynacast, AccuCast Inc., Eastern Alloys, American Elements and PACE Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zinc Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brass
- Nickel Silver
- German Silver
- Other
Global Zinc Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zinc Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electrical Parts
- Automotive
- Mechanical Parts
- Other
Global Zinc Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zinc Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zinc Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zinc Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zinc Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Zinc Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Belmont Metals
- Dynacast
- AccuCast Inc.
- Eastern Alloys
- American Elements
- PACE Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Alloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Brass
4.1.3 Nickel Silver
4.1.4 German Silver
4.1.5 Other
