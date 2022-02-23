304 Stainless Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

304 Stainless Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
304 stainless steel is the most common stainless steel. The steel contains both chromium (between 18% and 20%) and nickel (between 8% and 10.5%)
This report contains market size and forecasts of 304 Stainless Steel in global, including the following market information:
- Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 304 Stainless Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global 304 Stainless Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
304 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 304 Stainless Steel include thyssenkrupp, Arcelor, POSCO, YUSCO, Acerinox, Nippon Steel Corp., Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel and E. Jordan Brookes Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 304 Stainless Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 304
- 304L
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace Structures
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Pressure Containing Application
- Architectural Structures
- Sanitary or Cryogenic Application
- Chemical Industry Processing Equipment
- Other
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 304 Stainless Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 304 Stainless Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 304 Stainless Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 304 Stainless Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- thyssenkrupp
- Arcelor
- POSCO
- YUSCO
- Acerinox
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Fortune Hold Group
- AK Steel
- E. Jordan Brookes Company
- Knight Precision Wire
- NKS
- United Performance Metals (UPM) (O’Neal)
- Sandmeyer Steel
- Rolled Metal Products
- O’Neal Steel
- Penn Stainless
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 304 Stainless Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 304 Stainless Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 304 Stainless Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 304 Stainless Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 304 Stainless Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 304 Stainless Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 304 Stainless Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 304 Stainless Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 304 Stainless Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 304 Stainless Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 304 Stainless Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 304 Stainless Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 304 Stainless Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 304 Stainless Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
