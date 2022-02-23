304 Stainless Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

304 stainless steel is the most common stainless steel. The steel contains both chromium (between 18% and 20%) and nickel (between 8% and 10.5%)

This report contains market size and forecasts of 304 Stainless Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 304 Stainless Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global 304 Stainless Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

304 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 304 Stainless Steel include thyssenkrupp, Arcelor, POSCO, YUSCO, Acerinox, Nippon Steel Corp., Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel and E. Jordan Brookes Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 304 Stainless Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

304

304L

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace Structures

Food and Beverage Industry

Pressure Containing Application

Architectural Structures

Sanitary or Cryogenic Application

Chemical Industry Processing Equipment

Other

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 304 Stainless Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 304 Stainless Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 304 Stainless Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 304 Stainless Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

thyssenkrupp

Arcelor

POSCO

YUSCO

Acerinox

Nippon Steel Corp.

Fortune Hold Group

AK Steel

E. Jordan Brookes Company

Knight Precision Wire

NKS

United Performance Metals (UPM) (O’Neal)

Sandmeyer Steel

Rolled Metal Products

O’Neal Steel

Penn Stainless

