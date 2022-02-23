Aluminium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Aluminium alloys are alloys in which aluminium (Al) is the predominant metal. The typical alloying elements are copper, magnesium, manganese, silicon, tin and zinc. There are two principal classifications, namely casting alloys and wrought alloys, both of which are further subdivided into the categories heat-treatable and non-heat-treatable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloy in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Aluminium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy include United Aluminum, AlcoTec Wire Corporation, Hydro, Aalco Metals Limited, ELVAL, RUSAL, Atlas Steels, Wilsons Ltd and Stena Aluminium and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series)
- Non Heat-Treatable Alloys (3xxx Series, 4xxx Series, 5xxx Series)
- Other
Global Aluminium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electrical Application
- Food Packaging
- Truck and Marine Frames
- Aircraft Industry
- Structural and Automotive Application
- Architectural Application
Global Aluminium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aluminium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- United Aluminum
- AlcoTec Wire Corporation
- Hydro
- Aalco Metals Limited
- ELVAL
- RUSAL
- Atlas Steels
- Wilsons Ltd
- Stena Aluminium
- Comet Metals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Alloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/