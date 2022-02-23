Aluminium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium alloys are alloys in which aluminium (Al) is the predominant metal. The typical alloying elements are copper, magnesium, manganese, silicon, tin and zinc. There are two principal classifications, namely casting alloys and wrought alloys, both of which are further subdivided into the categories heat-treatable and non-heat-treatable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloy in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aluminium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy include United Aluminum, AlcoTec Wire Corporation, Hydro, Aalco Metals Limited, ELVAL, RUSAL, Atlas Steels, Wilsons Ltd and Stena Aluminium and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat-Treatable Alloys (2xxx Series, 6xxx Series, 7xxx Series)

Non Heat-Treatable Alloys (3xxx Series, 4xxx Series, 5xxx Series)

Other

Global Aluminium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Application

Food Packaging

Truck and Marine Frames

Aircraft Industry

Structural and Automotive Application

Architectural Application

Global Aluminium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

United Aluminum

AlcoTec Wire Corporation

Hydro

Aalco Metals Limited

ELVAL

RUSAL

Atlas Steels

Wilsons Ltd

Stena Aluminium

Comet Metals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Alloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

