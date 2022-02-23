Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Broadly, the nickel aluminium bronzes can be classified as alloys containing 6-13% aluminium and up to 7% iron and 7% nickel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Aluminum Bronze in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Nickel Aluminum Bronze companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Aluminum Bronze market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Nickel Content Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Aluminum Bronze include ALB COPPER, Ampco, BMM, Concast Metal, Dura-Bar Metal, Farmers Copper, IBC Advanced, Morgan Bronze and National Bronze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Aluminum Bronze manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Nickel Content
- High Nickel Content
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace Industry
- Marine Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Other
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nickel Aluminum Bronze revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nickel Aluminum Bronze revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nickel Aluminum Bronze sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Nickel Aluminum Bronze sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ALB COPPER
- Ampco
- BMM
- Concast Metal
- Dura-Bar Metal
- Farmers Copper
- IBC Advanced
- Morgan Bronze
- National Bronze
- Sequoia Brass
- Tianjin Xinsen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Aluminum Bronze Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Aluminum Bronze Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Aluminum Bronze Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Aluminum Bronze Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Aluminum Bronze Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Aluminum Bronze Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Aluminum Bronze Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
