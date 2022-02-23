Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) resin is basically a heat resistant thermoset resin. BT Resin is one of the most commonly used resin in manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). It is used in making of substrates used to connect chips used in handsets of PCBs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CCL-HL800 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin include MGC, Hitachi Chemical, Kinsus, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Isola Group, J-Stage and UNION TOOL CO., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CCL-HL800

CCL-HL810

CCL-HL832

CCL-HL870

CCL-HL955

CBR-321

Other

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printed Circuit Board

Semiconductor Packages Substrate

IPD (Integrated Passive Components) Substrate

Other

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MGC

Hitachi Chemical

Kinsus

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Isola Group

J-Stage

UNION TOOL CO.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bismaleimide Triazine (BT) Resin Players in Global Market

