Glass Epoxy Laminate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass epoxy sheets are made from modified glass fabric and epoxy resin with the addition of filler. It is characterized by excellent mechanical and electrical insulating properties, which keeps even at higher temperatures. It is characterized by resistance to tracking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Epoxy Laminate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Glass Epoxy Laminate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Epoxy Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
G10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Epoxy Laminate include Hexcel, MICAM, Kalthia-Group, K&E Plastics, Kblaminates, WS Hampshire and Atlas Fibre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Epoxy Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- G10
- G11
- FR4
- FR5
- FR6
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Machinery
- Electrical
- Electronics
- Other
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Epoxy Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Epoxy Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Epoxy Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Glass Epoxy Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hexcel
- MICAM
- Kalthia-Group
- K&E Plastics
- Kblaminates
- WS Hampshire
- Atlas Fibre
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Epoxy Laminate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Epoxy Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Epoxy Laminate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Epoxy Laminate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Epoxy Laminate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Epoxy Laminate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Epoxy Laminate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
