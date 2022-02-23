Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Narrowband IoT Chipset market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Narrowband IoT Chipset market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hardware Devices

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Energy & Utilities

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Other

By Company

Huawei (China)

Qualcomm (US)

Samsung (South Korea),

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company) (Israel)

Cheerzing (China)

Sercomm (Taiwan)

SIMCom (China)

Sequans Communications (France)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

u-blox (Switzerland)

ZTE (China)

RDA (China)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Narrowband IoT Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware Devices

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Building Automation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Production

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan

3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Sales by Region

