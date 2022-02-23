February 23, 2022

Triac Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Triac market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triac market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 6A-10A
  • 12A-20A
  • More than 20A

Segment by Application

  • Electric Fans
  • Light Dimmers
  • Household Appliances
  • Other

By Company

  • Central Semiconductor
  • NTE Electronics
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Littelfuse
  • Sanken Electric
  • IXYS
  • Solid State
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • WeEn Semiconductors

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Triac Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Triac Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6A-10A
1.2.3 12A-20A
1.2.4 More than 20A
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Triac Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Fans
1.3.3 Light Dimmers
1.3.4 Household Appliances
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Triac Production
2.1 Global Triac Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Triac Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Triac Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Triac Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Triac Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Triac Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Triac Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Triac Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Triac Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Triac Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Triac Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Triac by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Triac Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Triac Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Triac Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

