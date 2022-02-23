Industrial Grade PC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Grade PC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade PC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Panel Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

Segment by Application

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Industrial Automation and Control

Transportation

Others

By Company

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Advantech Co., Ltd

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MiTAC International Corp

Lanner Electronics

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H.

Captec Ltd

Industrial PC, Inc

Kontron AG

Landitec Distribution GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Grade PC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Panel Industrial PC

1.2.3 Box Industrial PC

1.2.4 Embedded Industrial PC

1.2.5 DIN Rail Industrial PC

1.2.6 Rack Mount Industrial PC

1.2.7 Thin Client Industrial PC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Communication and Network Infrastructure

1.3.3 Energy and Power

1.3.4 Industrial Automation and Control

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Grade PC Production

2.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial Grade PC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade PC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade PC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Industrial Grade PC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

