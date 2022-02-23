Industrial Grade PC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Grade PC Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Industrial Grade PC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade PC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Panel Industrial PC
- Box Industrial PC
- Embedded Industrial PC
- DIN Rail Industrial PC
- Rack Mount Industrial PC
- Thin Client Industrial PC
- Segment by Application
- Communication and Network Infrastructure
- Energy and Power
- Industrial Automation and Control
- Transportation
- Others
By Company
- Siemens AG
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Advantech Co., Ltd
- Omron Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MiTAC International Corp
- Lanner Electronics
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg
- Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H.
- Captec Ltd
- Industrial PC, Inc
- Kontron AG
- Landitec Distribution GmbH
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Grade PC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Panel Industrial PC
1.2.3 Box Industrial PC
1.2.4 Embedded Industrial PC
1.2.5 DIN Rail Industrial PC
1.2.6 Rack Mount Industrial PC
1.2.7 Thin Client Industrial PC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication and Network Infrastructure
1.3.3 Energy and Power
1.3.4 Industrial Automation and Control
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Grade PC Production
2.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Grade PC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade PC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade PC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Industrial Grade PC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Grade PC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
