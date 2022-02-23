February 23, 2022

Global Trimellitates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Trimellitates market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trimellitates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Tri-(2-ethylhexyl) trimellitate
  • Tri-(n-octyl,n-decyl) trimellitate
  • Trimethyl trimellitate
  • Tri-(heptyl,nonyl) trimellitate

 

Segment by Application

  • Construction Materials
  • Food Packaging
  • Toys
  • Medical Devices
  • Automobile Industry

By Company

  • Exxon Mobil Chemical
  • Shell Chemicals
  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • LG Chem
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Toray Industries
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik Industries

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Trimellitates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Trimellitates Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tri-(2-ethylhexyl) trimellitate
1.2.3 Tri-(n-octyl,n-decyl) trimellitate
1.2.4 Trimethyl trimellitate
1.2.5 Tri-(heptyl,nonyl) trimellitate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Trimellitates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction Materials
1.3.3 Food Packaging
1.3.4 Toys
1.3.5 Medical Devices
1.3.6 Automobile Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Trimellitates Production
2.1 Global Trimellitates Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Trimellitates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Trimellitates Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Trimellitates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Trimellitates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Trimellitates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Trimellitates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Trimellitates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Trimellitates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Trimellitates Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Trimellitates Sales by Region (20

