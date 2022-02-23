February 23, 2022

Global UHT Milk Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

UHT Milk market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UHT Milk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Full Cream UHT Milk
  • Skimmed UHT Milk
  • Semi-skimmed UHT Milk

 

Segment by Application

  Direct Drinking
  Food Processing Industry
  • Other

By Company

  • Parmalat
  • Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial
  • China Mengniu Dairy
  • Nestle
  • Candia
  • Danone Group
  • Bright Dairy & Food
  • China Modern Dairy
  • Fonterra Co-Operative
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk
  • Pactum Dairy
  • Arla Foods

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 UHT Milk Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UHT Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full Cream UHT Milk
1.2.3 Skimmed UHT Milk
1.2.4 Semi-skimmed UHT Milk
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UHT Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Direct Drinking
1.3.3 Food Processing Industry
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global UHT Milk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global UHT Milk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global UHT Milk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global UHT Milk Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global UHT Milk Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales UHT Milk by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global UHT Milk Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global UHT Milk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global UHT Milk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global UHT Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top UHT Milk Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global UHT Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of UHT Milk in 20

