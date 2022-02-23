2022-2027 Global and Regional Isotropic Graphite Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Isotropic Graphite market was valued at 88.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isotropic graphite is a kind of graphite material that crystals are disorderly arranged while having an isotropic structure. Isotropic graphite is a ultra-fine grain graphite used for applications where the mechanical properties of other fine grain graphite are inadequate. Its name is derived from the method of production: During the forming process the material is isostatically pressed i.e. with equal pressure from every side. Therefore the material shows typically an isotropic property behavior. Isotropic graphite is a fine grain graphite which is obtained during the high pressure by the method of isotropic pressing. It is a separate unique type of graphite materials which differs from other types of artificial graphite with better physical properties and its isotropy in the whole structure. The composites made from this material are similar to steel by its strength parameters. But it also possesses high electrical and thermal conductivity.

The development of isotropic graphite production technology is conducted by leading manufacturers on the market of artificial graphite production since the 60-s of the last century. Domestic manufacturers became interested in this promising area after 2006, that is in the period of the rapid growth of the global photovoltaic industry. Such rapid development led to a lack of prospective graphite materials in the world market for the artificial graphite production. Since that time the leading manufacturers have become engaged in the continuous expansion of isotropic graphite range and improving the technology of its production. Nowadays, in the developed countries, the Isotropic Graphite industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top three manufacturers are Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, respectively with global market share of 18.87%, 13.86% and 12.88% in 2017, in terms of volume.

By Market Verdors:

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

SGL

NTC

Entegris

Graphite India

GrafTech

Chengdu Carbon

Baofeng Five-star

Liaoning Dahua

Hemsun

Delmer Group

Guanghan Shida

By Types:

CIP Method

Vibration Molding Method

By Applications:

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Key Indicators Analysed

