2022-2027 Global and Regional Plastic Recycling Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Plastic Recycling market was valued at 254.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products.

The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber. The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

By Types:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

By Applications:

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Plastic Recycling Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Plastic Recycling Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Plastic Recycling (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Recycling (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Consumption and Market Share

