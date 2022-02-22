Chafing Fuel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Chafing Fuel market was valued at 1121.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel. These are market players are OMEGA, Hollowick , Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction. Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others. Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

G.S.Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Chef Link

Zodiac

CandleLand

Flamos

Dine-Aglow Diablo

By Types:

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene Glycol

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Home Use

