February 22, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

grandresearchstore

The global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market was valued at 440.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

 

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

A samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnet, a type of rare earth magnet, is a strong permanent magnet made of an alloy of samarium and cobalt. The manufacturing bases of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet concentrated distribution in China, USA and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, HPMG, NGYC, CO-STAR and Tianhe Magnetics. Samarium-Cobalt Magnet has the largest application proportion in the field of industrial machinery, with a market share of over 40%. Samarium-Cobalt Magnet has the highest sales volume in the Asia-Pacific region, with a market share close to 85%.

 

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Shin-Etsu
  • VAC
  • Galaxy Magnetic
  • HPMG
  • NGYC
  • CO-STAR
  • Tianhe Magnetics
  • Electron Energy Corp
  • Arnold Magnetic

 

By Types:

 

  • SmCo5
  • Sm2Co17

 

By Applications:

 

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Industrial Machinery

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet (Volume and Value) by Application

