2022-2027 Global and Regional Presbyopia Correction Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Presbyopia Correction Devices market was valued at 10.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types: corneal inlay and scleral implants. A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer. Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.

Scleral implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbility Micro-Insert System. The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%. Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients.

And according to the patients` age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%. EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

By Market Verdors:

AcuFocus

Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018)

Refocus

Presbia

By Types:

Corneal Inlays

Scleral Implants

By Applications:

Age 40-50

Age 50-65

Age above 65

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Presbyopia Correction Devices Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

