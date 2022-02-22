2022-2027 Global and Regional Bio Based Functional Polymers Industry Status and Prospects Professional

The global Bio Based Functional Polymers market was valued at 6220.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bio based functional polymers are derived from agricultural feedstock such as corn and potatoes which reduces the dependency on petrochemical products. Initially bio based functional polymers were derived from agricultural feedstock but a recent breakthrough in biotechnology allows polymer derivation from bacterial fermentation, nucleic acids, polysaccharides and proteins.Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017 owing to growing industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India. Demand for natural polymers and favorable regulatory acts are expected to have a positive influence on this regional market. South America is also expected to witness significant growth owing to growth of industrialization in Brazil over the forecast period. Easy access to feedstock in both these regions is expected to act as a competitive advantage over other regional bio-based functional polymer markets. Europe and North America are expected to experience moderate market growth over the next six years.

By Market Verdors:

Nature Works

Futerro

Bio-on

Kaneka

BASF

DowDuPont

Novamont

Ulbe

IRE Chemical

Meridian

Metabolix

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals

Toyobo

Purac

Yikeman Shandong

Livan

By Types:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

By Applications:

Pipe

Profile

Insulation

