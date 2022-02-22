2022-2027 Global and Regional PV Metallization Silver Paste Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PV Metallization Silver Paste market was valued at 1949.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieve peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality.This report concludes the front side silver paste and back side silver paste.

The PV Metallization Silver Paste market covers Front Side Silver Paste, Back Side Silver Paste, etc. The typical players include Dupont, Heraeus, Giga Solar, Samsung SDI, etc. China is the largest consumer market, accounting for nearly 80% of global sales in 2019. Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Taiwan are close behind. The European and American markets produce less solar cells. The PV metallization silver paste are mainly used in Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell and Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell. In 2019, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell application occupied about 65% sales market share in PV metallization silver paste market.

By Market Verdors:

Heraeus

Dupont

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

DK Electronic Materials, Inc.

Good-Ark

Changzhou Fusion New Material

Soltrium

Shanghai Transcom Scientific

Monocrystal

Wuhan Youleguang

Rutech

Xi`an Chuanglian

Leed

Daejoo

By Types:

Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

By Applications:

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

