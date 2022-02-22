2022-2027 Global and Regional Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market was valued at 149.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte`s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market competition is intense. Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid and Hongyuan Chemical are the leaders of the industry. With the stricter environment protect policies, many factories from China facing the risk of stopping production and technology improvement. On the other hand, due to the higher price, some Europe Companies like UC RUSAL are also planning to build new production line.

By Market Verdors:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

By Types:

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

By Applications:

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

